Dr. Jamie Irwin, DO
Offers telehealth
Dr. Jamie Irwin, DO is a Pediatrics Specialist in Hot Springs, AR. They graduated from Nova Southeastern University / College Of Medicine.
CHI St. Vincent Primary Care - Hot Springs-270 West2825 Albert Pike Rd, Hot Springs, AR 71913 Directions (501) 767-9111Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I previously stopped seeing Dr. Irwin back in 2018 (turned 18 during that year) and I can honestly say that she was the best Doctor ever! I've known her since I was writing my name with crayons lol! Never once did I feel uncomfortable talking to her, nor judged. Definitely recommend!!!
- Pediatrics
- English
- 1043413909
- Nova Southeastern University / College Of Medicine
- Pediatrics
Dr. Irwin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Irwin accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Irwin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
