Dr. Jamie Jarboe, MD

Medical Oncology
4.4 (7)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Jamie Jarboe, MD

Dr. Jamie Jarboe, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Horse Cave, KY. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from LOUISVILLE MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Logan Memorial Hospital, Monroe County Medical Center, T.J. Samson Community Hospital, The Medical Center at Franklin, The Medical Center At Bowling Green, The Medical Center At Scottsville and Tristar Greenview Regional Hospital.

Dr. Jarboe works at The Medical Center in Horse Cave, KY with other offices in Franklin, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Pancytopenia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Jarboe's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Medical Center at Caverna
    1501 S Dixie St, Horse Cave, KY 42749 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (270) 786-2372
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
  2. 2
    Franklin Medical Pavilion
    1100 Brookhaven Rd, Franklin, KY 42134 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (270) 598-4966

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Logan Memorial Hospital
  • Monroe County Medical Center
  • T.J. Samson Community Hospital
  • The Medical Center at Franklin
  • The Medical Center At Bowling Green
  • The Medical Center At Scottsville
  • Tristar Greenview Regional Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Purpura
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Hypercoagulable State Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Burkitt's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Hemophilia A Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lymphoma
Lymphoma, Large Cell, Anaplastic Chevron Icon
Plasmapheresis Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Qualitative Platelet Defects (incl. Glanzmann's Thrombasthenia) Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
von Willebrand Disease Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Dec 23, 2022
    Super special Doctor. If I could have gave 10 stars I would have. She has called me and talked me thru things. I only wish she practiced general medicine so she could be my regular Dr.
    Tim Sexton — Dec 23, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Jamie Jarboe, MD
    About Dr. Jamie Jarboe, MD

    Specialties
    • Medical Oncology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 17 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1417082470
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • LOUISVILLE MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Board Certifications
    • Medical Oncology
