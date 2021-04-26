Overview of Dr. Jamie Kapner, MD

Dr. Jamie Kapner, MD is an Urology Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Urology, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from MT SINAI SCH OF MED OF NY UNIV and is affiliated with HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center and Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center.



Dr. Kapner works at Scottsdale Urologic Surgeons in Scottsdale, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Polyuria and Bladder Infection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.