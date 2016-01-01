Overview

Dr. Jamie Ho Kim, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Manchester, NH.



Dr. Ho Kim works at New England Heart and Vascular Institute in Manchester, NH with other offices in Berlin, NH, Plymouth, NH and Peterborough, NH. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Supraventricular Tachycardia and First Degree Heart Block along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.