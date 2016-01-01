Dr. Jamie Ho Kim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ho Kim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jamie Ho Kim, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jamie Ho Kim, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Manchester, NH.
Dr. Ho Kim works at
Locations
New England Heart and Vascular Institute100 McGregor St, Manchester, NH 03102 Directions (603) 669-0413Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
ASA Clinic59 Page Hill Rd, Berlin, NH 03570 Directions (603) 752-2300
Speare Memorial Hospital16 Hospital Rd, Plymouth, NH 03264 Directions (603) 669-0413
Monadnock Community Hospital452 Old Street Rd, Peterborough, NH 03458 Directions (603) 924-4646Monday12:00pm - 5:00pmTuesday12:00pm - 5:00pmWednesday12:00pm - 5:00pmThursday12:00pm - 5:00pmFriday12:00pm - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Catholic Medical Center
- Concord Hospital- Laconia
- Dartmouth - Hitchcock Medical Center
- Huggins Hospital
- Monadnock Community Hospital
- Speare Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Jamie Ho Kim, MD
- Cardiology
- English, Korean
- 1235178187
