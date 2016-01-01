Dr. Jamie Koprivnikar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Koprivnikar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jamie Koprivnikar, MD
Dr. Jamie Koprivnikar, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Hackensack, NJ. They specialize in Hematology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from Sidney Kimmel Medical College and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center and Medstar Montgomery Medical Center.
John Theurer Cancer Center92 2nd St Fl 3, Hackensack, NJ 07601 Directions (201) 373-6474
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack University Medical Center
- Medstar Montgomery Medical Center
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Virginia
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Hematology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1295994614
- Medstar-Georgetown University Medical Center
- Sidney Kimmel Medical College
