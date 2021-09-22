See All Internal Medicine Doctors in San Diego, CA
Dr. Jamie Lavender, MD

Internal Medicine
3.2 (12)
Accepting new patients
13 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Jamie Lavender, MD

Dr. Jamie Lavender, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO.

Dr. Lavender works at Sharp Rees-Stealy Medical Clin in San Diego, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Lavender's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Sharp Rees-stealy Clinics Laboratory Fir Street
    300 Fir St, San Diego, CA 92101 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (858) 499-2703
    Monday
    7:30am - 5:30pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 5:30pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 5:30pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 5:30pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Sharp Health Plan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Jamie Lavender, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 13 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1811255276
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jamie Lavender, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lavender is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lavender has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lavender has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lavender works at Sharp Rees-Stealy Medical Clin in San Diego, CA. View the full address on Dr. Lavender’s profile.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Lavender. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lavender.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lavender, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lavender appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

