Dr. Jamie Lesnock, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lesnock is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jamie Lesnock, MD
Overview of Dr. Jamie Lesnock, MD
Dr. Jamie Lesnock, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Morgantown, WV. They specialize in Oncology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Vanderbilt University School of Medicine and is affiliated with East Liverpool City Hospital, Saint Clair Hospital, UPMC Passavant - McCandless and UPMC Presbyterian.
Dr. Lesnock works at
Dr. Lesnock's Office Locations
-
1
Mid Atlantic Gynecologic Oncology of Mon Health1200 J D Anderson Dr, Morgantown, WV 26505 Directions (304) 285-3870Wednesday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
-
2
Magee Womens Hosp Gyn/Onc300 Halket St Ste 1750, Pittsburgh, PA 15213 Directions (412) 641-5411
Hospital Affiliations
- East Liverpool City Hospital
- Saint Clair Hospital
- UPMC Passavant - McCandless
- UPMC Presbyterian
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lesnock?
Dr. Lesnock has it all: smarts, bedside manner, compassion and skill. She treated my endometrial cancer as if it were her only case and continues to provide excellent follow up.
About Dr. Jamie Lesnock, MD
- Oncology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1184827933
Education & Certifications
- Magee-Womens Hospital of UPMC Health System
- Vanderbilt University School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lesnock has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lesnock accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lesnock has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lesnock works at
Dr. Lesnock has seen patients for Gynecologic Cancer and Uterine Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lesnock on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Lesnock. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lesnock.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lesnock, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lesnock appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.