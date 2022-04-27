Overview of Dr. Jamie Lesnock, MD

Dr. Jamie Lesnock, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Morgantown, WV. They specialize in Oncology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Vanderbilt University School of Medicine and is affiliated with East Liverpool City Hospital, Saint Clair Hospital, UPMC Passavant - McCandless and UPMC Presbyterian.



Dr. Lesnock works at Mid Atlantic Gynecologic Oncology of Mon Health in Morgantown, WV with other offices in Pittsburgh, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Gynecologic Cancer and Uterine Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.