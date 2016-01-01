Overview of Dr. Jamie Lin, MD

Dr. Jamie Lin, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from New York Medical College.



Dr. Lin works at Carl K Moy Inc in Los Angeles, CA with other offices in Monterey Park, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.