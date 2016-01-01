Dr. Jamie Lin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jamie Lin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jamie Lin, MD
Dr. Jamie Lin, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from New York Medical College.
Dr. Lin works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Lin's Office Locations
-
1
Carl K Moy MD Inc711 W College St Ste M88, Los Angeles, CA 90012 Directions (213) 626-5151
-
2
Pih Health Good Samaritan Hospital1225 Wilshire Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90017 Directions (213) 977-2121
-
3
Hhlp Medical Group Inc500 N Garfield Ave Ste 104, Monterey Park, CA 91754 Directions (626) 280-3781
- 4 1300 N Vermont Ave Ste 707, Los Angeles, CA 90027 Directions (323) 913-4200
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lin?
About Dr. Jamie Lin, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 16 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1588960538
Education & Certifications
- New York Medical College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lin works at
Dr. Lin speaks Chinese.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Lin. The overall rating for this provider is 2.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.