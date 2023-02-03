See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Marina Del Rey, CA
Dr. Jamie Lipeles, DO

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.8 (306)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Jamie Lipeles, DO

Dr. Jamie Lipeles, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Marina Del Rey, CA. They completed their fellowship with Riverside Regional Medical Center

Dr. Lipeles works at Marina Obstetrics & Gynecology in Marina Del Rey, CA with other offices in Hawthorne, CA. They frequently treat conditions like HPV (Human Papillomavirus) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Lipeles' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Marina Medical Group
    4560 Admiralty Way Ste 105, Marina Del Rey, CA 90292 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 694-5255
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
  2. 2
    Dr. Jamie A. Lipeles
    12321 Hawthorne Blvd Ste A, Hawthorne, CA 90250 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 263-1400
    Monday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cedars-Sinai Marina del Rey Hospital
  • Providence Little Company Of Mary Medical Center Torrance
  • Providence Saint John's Health Center
  • UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

HPV (Human Papillomavirus)
Pap Smear Abnormalities
Ovarian Cancer Screening
HPV (Human Papillomavirus)
Pap Smear Abnormalities
Ovarian Cancer Screening

HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Hemorrhage from Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain During Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Pregnancy-Related Disorders Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Salpingo-Oophorectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Urinary-Genital Tract Fistula, Female Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 306 ratings
    Patient Ratings (306)
    5 Star
    (284)
    4 Star
    (7)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (13)
    Feb 03, 2023
    There is no medical professional who can compare to Dr. Jamie Lipeles. His dedicated staff was helpful in addressing my health issues. I heartily endorse it!
    — Feb 03, 2023
    About Dr. Jamie Lipeles, DO

    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1376794966
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Riverside Regional Medical Center
    Fellowship

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jamie Lipeles, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lipeles is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lipeles has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lipeles has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lipeles has seen patients for HPV (Human Papillomavirus), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lipeles on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    306 patients have reviewed Dr. Lipeles. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lipeles.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lipeles, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lipeles appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

