Overview of Dr. Jamie Lipeles, DO

Dr. Jamie Lipeles, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Marina Del Rey, CA. They completed their fellowship with Riverside Regional Medical Center



Dr. Lipeles works at Marina Obstetrics & Gynecology in Marina Del Rey, CA with other offices in Hawthorne, CA. They frequently treat conditions like HPV (Human Papillomavirus) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.