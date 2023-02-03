Dr. Jamie Lipeles, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lipeles is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jamie Lipeles, DO
Overview of Dr. Jamie Lipeles, DO
Dr. Jamie Lipeles, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Marina Del Rey, CA. They completed their fellowship with Riverside Regional Medical Center
Dr. Lipeles' Office Locations
Marina Medical Group4560 Admiralty Way Ste 105, Marina Del Rey, CA 90292 Directions (310) 694-5255Tuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Dr. Jamie A. Lipeles12321 Hawthorne Blvd Ste A, Hawthorne, CA 90250 Directions (310) 263-1400Monday9:00am - 4:30pmTuesday9:00am - 4:30pmWednesday9:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Cedars-Sinai Marina del Rey Hospital
- Providence Little Company Of Mary Medical Center Torrance
- Providence Saint John's Health Center
- UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
There is no medical professional who can compare to Dr. Jamie Lipeles. His dedicated staff was helpful in addressing my health issues. I heartily endorse it!
About Dr. Jamie Lipeles, DO
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, Spanish
- 1376794966
Education & Certifications
- Riverside Regional Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lipeles has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lipeles accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lipeles has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lipeles has seen patients for HPV (Human Papillomavirus), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lipeles on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lipeles speaks Spanish.
306 patients have reviewed Dr. Lipeles. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lipeles.
