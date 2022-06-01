Dr. Jamie Lynch, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lynch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jamie Lynch, MD
Overview of Dr. Jamie Lynch, MD
Dr. Jamie Lynch, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Live Oak, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University Of Il College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center and Doctors Hospital At Renaissance.
Dr. Lynch works at
Dr. Lynch's Office Locations
-
1
Northeast Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine L.L.P.12709 Toepperwein Rd Ste 101, Live Oak, TX 78233 Directions (210) 477-5151Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Northeast Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine8715 Village Dr Ste 120, San Antonio, TX 78217 Directions (210) 477-5151
-
3
Stone Oak Office18707 Hardy Oak Blvd Ste 415, San Antonio, TX 78258 Directions (210) 477-5151
-
4
Tru Ortho18626 Hardy Oak Blvd Ste 101, San Antonio, TX 78258 Directions (210) 878-4116Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Medical Center
- Doctors Hospital At Renaissance
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lynch?
What can I say other than the best medical experiences in my life! Great staff, follow up and care, and minimal pain. She went above and beyond managing my wound care with my diabetes. She checked daily and even on the weekends.
About Dr. Jamie Lynch, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1053577882
Education & Certifications
- Sports Medicine Fellowship Beaumont Health System
- Northwestern In Chicago--Orthopaedic Surgery
- Northwestern In Chicago--General Surgery
- University Of Il College Of Medicine
- Orthopedic Surgery
