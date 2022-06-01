Overview of Dr. Jamie Lynch, MD

Dr. Jamie Lynch, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Live Oak, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University Of Il College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center and Doctors Hospital At Renaissance.



Dr. Lynch works at Northeast Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine L.L.P. in Live Oak, TX with other offices in San Antonio, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis, Shoulder Impingement Syndrome and Rotator Cuff Tear along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.