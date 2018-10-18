Dr. Mandac has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jamie Mandac, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jamie Mandac, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Scarsdale, NY. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with White Plains Hospital.
Dr. Mandac works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Scarsdale Medical Group Llp259 HEATHCOTE RD, Scarsdale, NY 10583 Directions (914) 723-8100Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Scarsdale Medical Group600 Mamaroneck Ave Ste 301, Harrison, NY 10528 Directions (914) 723-8100
-
3
Scarsdale Medical Dermatology550 Mamaroneck Ave Ste 101, Harrison, NY 10528 Directions (914) 723-8100
Hospital Affiliations
- White Plains Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mandac?
very thorough, listens carefully, doesn’t rush through the appointment. Love her !
About Dr. Jamie Mandac, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1316144454
Education & Certifications
- ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mandac accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mandac has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mandac works at
Dr. Mandac has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Diabetes Type 2 and Thyroid Goiter, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mandac on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Mandac. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mandac.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mandac, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mandac appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.