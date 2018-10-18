Overview

Dr. Jamie Mandac, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Scarsdale, NY. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with White Plains Hospital.



Dr. Mandac works at pramod meduru, md, mph in Scarsdale, NY with other offices in Harrison, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Diabetes Type 2 and Thyroid Goiter along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.