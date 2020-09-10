Dr. Leavitt accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jamie Leavitt, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jamie Leavitt, MD
Dr. Jamie Leavitt, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Mission Viejo, CA.
Dr. Leavitt works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Leavitt's Office Locations
-
1
Mission OB/GYN Medical Grp Inc26800 Crown Valley Pkwy Ste 525, Mission Viejo, CA 92691 Directions (949) 364-1040
-
2
Mission Viejo Anesthesia Consultants27700 Medical Center Rd, Mission Viejo, CA 92691 Directions (949) 365-2202MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Leavitt?
I switched doctors and went with Dr.Markus as my OB. She was thoughtful and caring towards me. She answered all of my questions as a first time mom. During my labor she delivered my daughter safely and took care of me by stitching me up.
About Dr. Jamie Leavitt, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1063814978
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Leavitt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Leavitt works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Leavitt. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Leavitt.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Leavitt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Leavitt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.