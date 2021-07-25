See All Hematologists in Tampa, FL
Dr. Jamie McKenzie, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Jamie McKenzie, MD

Hematology & Oncology
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Brought to you by

Overview of Dr. Jamie McKenzie, MD

Dr. Jamie McKenzie, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They graduated from Drexel University College of Medicine - Philadelphia, PA and is affiliated with Tampa General Hospital.

Dr. McKenzie works at TGH Cancer Institute in Tampa, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. McKenzie's Office Locations

  1. 1
    TGH Cancer Institute
    3 TAMPA GENERAL CIR, Tampa, FL 33606 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Breast Cancer
Chemotherapy
Immunotherapy
Breast Cancer
Chemotherapy
Immunotherapy

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Chemotherapy Chevron Icon
Immunotherapy Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. McKenzie?

    Jul 25, 2021
    Listens attentively. Takes a lot of notes and asks a lot of questions. She knows her craft
    — Jul 25, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Jamie McKenzie, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Jamie McKenzie, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. McKenzie to family and friends

    Dr. McKenzie's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. McKenzie

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Jamie McKenzie, MD.

    About Dr. Jamie McKenzie, MD

    Specialties
    • Hematology & Oncology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Female
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1104953546
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center - Boston|Dana Farber Cancer Institute Boston|Harvard University Massachusetts General Hospital
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Massachusetts General Hospital, Boston, Mass
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Drexel University College of Medicine - Philadelphia, PA
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Tampa General Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jamie McKenzie, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McKenzie is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. McKenzie has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. McKenzie has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. McKenzie works at TGH Cancer Institute in Tampa, FL. View the full address on Dr. McKenzie’s profile.

    Dr. McKenzie has seen patients for Breast Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McKenzie on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. McKenzie. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McKenzie.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McKenzie, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McKenzie appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.