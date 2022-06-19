Dr. Jamie Mitchell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mitchell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jamie Mitchell, MD
Overview of Dr. Jamie Mitchell, MD
Dr. Jamie Mitchell, MD is an Endocrine Surgery Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Endocrine Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital and Tampa General Hospital.
Dr. Mitchell works at
Dr. Mitchell's Office Locations
-
1
Norman Clayman Endocrine Institute5959 Webb Rd, Tampa, FL 33615 Directions (813) 815-4720Tuesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital
- Tampa General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mitchell?
Dr. Jamie Mitchell explained my procedure (parathyroidectomy). I thank him for allowing me to PRAY for him. Surgery was a success.
About Dr. Jamie Mitchell, MD
- Endocrine Surgery
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1033166277
Education & Certifications
- GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL CENTER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mitchell has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mitchell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mitchell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mitchell works at
Dr. Mitchell has seen patients for Hyperparathyroidism, Parathyroid (Gland) Disease and Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mitchell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Mitchell. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mitchell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mitchell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mitchell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.