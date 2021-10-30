Dr. Jamie Mull, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mull is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jamie Mull, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Jamie Mull, MD is a Dermatologist in Evansville, IN.
Deaconess Clinic Downtown421 Chestnut St, Evansville, IN 47713 Directions (812) 426-9355
- 2 120 SE 4th St Fl 3, Evansville, IN 47708 Directions (812) 426-9355
- 3 4209 Gateway Blvd Ste 1400, Newburgh, IN 47630 Directions (812) 450-6338
- Deaconess Gibson Hospital
- Deaconess Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
Dr Mull removed a cancer from my chest & I felt nothing. The cancer was deep & required 2 levels of stitches & cauterization . Her assistant had 39 yrs experience & was as excited to do her job as if it were her first week. Dr Mull's knowledge & bedside manner relaxed me and followup instructions for care were clear. The after visit printouts were the most detailed and easy to understand that I've ever seen. I highly recommend. Dr. Mull. Not cancer.
- Dermatology
- English
- 1467892166
- Dermatology
Dr. Mull has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mull accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mull has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mull has seen patients for Fungal Nail Infection, Dermatitis and Ringworm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mull on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
