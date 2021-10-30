See All Dermatologists in Evansville, IN
Dr. Jamie Mull, MD

Dermatology
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Jamie Mull, MD is a Dermatologist in Evansville, IN. 

Dr. Mull works at Deaconess Clinic in Evansville, IN with other offices in Newburgh, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Fungal Nail Infection, Dermatitis and Ringworm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Deaconess Clinic Downtown
    421 Chestnut St, Evansville, IN 47713 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (812) 426-9355
    120 SE 4th St Fl 3, Evansville, IN 47708 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (812) 426-9355
    4209 Gateway Blvd Ste 1400, Newburgh, IN 47630 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (812) 450-6338

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Deaconess Gibson Hospital
  • Deaconess Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Fungal Nail Infection
Dermatitis
Ringworm
Treatment frequency



Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Acne Surgery Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Henoch–Schönlein Purpura (HSP) Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Merkel Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Skin Tag Removal Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    Oct 30, 2021
    Dr Mull removed a cancer from my chest & I felt nothing. The cancer was deep & required 2 levels of stitches & cauterization . Her assistant had 39 yrs experience & was as excited to do her job as if it were her first week. Dr Mull's knowledge & bedside manner relaxed me and followup instructions for care were clear. The after visit printouts were the most detailed and easy to understand that I've ever seen. I highly recommend. Dr. Mull. Not cancer.
    Knox — Oct 30, 2021
    About Dr. Jamie Mull, MD

    • Dermatology
    • English
    • 1467892166
    Education & Certifications

    • Dermatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jamie Mull, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mull is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mull has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mull has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mull has seen patients for Fungal Nail Infection, Dermatitis and Ringworm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mull on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Mull has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mull.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mull, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mull appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

