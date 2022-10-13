Dr. Jamie Nahmias, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nahmias is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jamie Nahmias, MD
Overview of Dr. Jamie Nahmias, MD
Dr. Jamie Nahmias, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from U Chile Santiago and is affiliated with South Miami Hospital.
Dr. Nahmias works at
Dr. Nahmias' Office Locations
-
1
Arkadiy V. Purygin, M.D., D.O., P.A.8950 SW 74th Ct Ste 1402, Miami, FL 33156 Directions (305) 271-1448Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- South Miami Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Nahmias?
Dr. Nahmias is god sent. I have delivered my 2 kids with him and I along with everyone I’ve recommended him to are so pleased. He treats you like a family member. Is very patient and caring which is so important because a lot of doctors forget we don’t experience this often as they do. His wife Marieta is an Angel and all his staff are so caring and helpful. Another great thing is he hardly goes on vacation if ever so it’s not like you would have some random doctor attend to you during your birth while he was the doctor you were familiar with. I love him.
About Dr. Jamie Nahmias, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1255330817
Education & Certifications
- Jackson Meml Hosp/u Miami
- U Chile Med Sch
- U Chile Santiago
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nahmias has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nahmias accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nahmias has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nahmias works at
Dr. Nahmias has seen patients for C-Section, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nahmias on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Nahmias. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nahmias.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nahmias, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nahmias appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.