Dr. Jamie Odom

Cardiology
0.0 (0)
Overview

Dr. Jamie Odom is a Cardiology Specialist in West Columbia, SC. 

Dr. Odom works at Lexington Medical Heart And Vascular Center in West Columbia, SC. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Lexington Cardiology
    2728 Sunset Blvd Ste 300, West Columbia, SC 29169 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (803) 744-4940

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Nuclear Stress Testing
Arrhythmia Screening
Treadmill Stress Test
Nuclear Stress Testing
Arrhythmia Screening
Treadmill Stress Test

Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Arrhythmia Screening Chevron Icon
Treadmill Stress Test Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Diagnostic Test Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Stress Test Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Evaluation Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Coronary Angiogram Chevron Icon
Dobutamine Thallium Stress Test Chevron Icon
Echocardiography Chevron Icon
HeartAware Online Risk Screening Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease Screening (PAD) Chevron Icon
Pharmacologic Nuclear Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pharmacologic Stress Test, Adenosine Chevron Icon
Stress Test Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Tilt Table Testing Chevron Icon
Angina Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Angina
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Unstable Angina Chevron Icon
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Dr. Jamie Odom

    • Cardiology
    • English
    • 1932601903
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Odom has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Odom works at Lexington Medical Heart And Vascular Center in West Columbia, SC. View the full address on Dr. Odom’s profile.

    Dr. Odom has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Odom.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Odom, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Odom appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

