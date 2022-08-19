Dr. Jamie Pacis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pacis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jamie Pacis, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jamie Pacis, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Winfield, IL. They graduated from American University Of The Caribbean School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital.
Dr. Pacis works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Northwestern Medicine Regional Medical Group25 N Winfield Rd # 505, Winfield, IL 60190 Directions (630) 933-6631
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- CorVel
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- HealthLink
- HFN
- Humana
- LifeSynch
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Private HealthCare Systems
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Viant
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pacis?
Good listener knows kids and teens. Doesn't over medicate and takes the time to hear what child needs.
About Dr. Jamie Pacis, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- English
- 1104020866
Education & Certifications
- NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY
- EAST CAROLINA UNIVERSITY
- American University Of The Caribbean School Of Medicine
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pacis has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pacis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pacis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pacis works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Pacis. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pacis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pacis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pacis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.