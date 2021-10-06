See All Pediatric Neurologists in New York, NY
Dr. Jamie Palaganas, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Jamie Palaganas, MD

Pediatric Neurology
3.7 (3)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Jamie Palaganas, MD

Dr. Jamie Palaganas, MD is a Pediatric Neurology Specialist in New York, NY. 

Dr. Palaganas works at ACN East - Pediatrics in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Dr. Palaganas' Office Locations

  1. 1
    ACN East - Pediatrics
    505 East 70th Street, New York, NY 10021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Arthritis
Ataxia
Bacterial Sepsis
Arthritis
Ataxia
Bacterial Sepsis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Bacterial Sepsis Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Neurological Diseases Chevron Icon
Neurological Testing Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Overweight Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Amerihealth
    • First Health
    • Tufts Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Palaganas?

    Oct 06, 2021
    Dr. Palaganas spent a lot of time (over an hour) in appt with our son (partly because she had some cancellations & thus had the time); but irrespective of the time, she was very thoughtful and attentive throughout. She provided a lot of helpful information as far as the difference between seizures vs. tremors and what to look out for, as well as re-assurance that what was going on was unlikely to be a tumor. This was very helpful as our son is nonverbal, and attempting to determine what is going on with him can be tricky. The extra time allowed a review of multiple people's observations (school, home) on what people had noted in different settings. Also, rather than simply proceed with testing (which, in our experience, often doesn't actually lead to anything actionable), she recommended specific things to take note of and/or do (e.g., touch to assess if tremors interruptible), rather than proceeding with tests that can be difficult to administer to a disabled, nonverbal child.
    — Oct 06, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Jamie Palaganas, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Jamie Palaganas, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Palaganas to family and friends

    Dr. Palaganas' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Palaganas

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Jamie Palaganas, MD.

    About Dr. Jamie Palaganas, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatric Neurology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1871729707
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Childrens Hospital of Buffalo|Women and Children's Hospital Of Buffalo, Pediatrics
    Internship
    Board Certifications
    • Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jamie Palaganas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Palaganas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Palaganas has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Palaganas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Palaganas works at ACN East - Pediatrics in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Palaganas’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Palaganas. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Palaganas.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Palaganas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Palaganas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Jamie Palaganas, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.