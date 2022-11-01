Dr. Paluck has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jamie Paluck, DPM
Overview of Dr. Jamie Paluck, DPM
Dr. Jamie Paluck, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Bend, OR. They specialize in Podiatry, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with St. Charles Bend.
Dr. Paluck's Office Locations
Bend Memorial Clinic Llp1501 NE Medical Center Dr, Bend, OR 97701 Directions (541) 706-6506
Bend Memorial Clinic PC865 Sw Veterans Way, Redmond, OR 97756 Directions (541) 382-2811
The Center815 Sw Bond St, Bend, OR 97702 Directions (541) 382-2811
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Charles Bend
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
From start to finish Dr. Paluck did a phenomenal job treating my foot problem. She listened to my concerns, gave professional feedback, did a perfect surgical procedure, and was there for me on Mychart whenever I had extra questions. Highly recommend!
About Dr. Jamie Paluck, DPM
- Podiatry
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1952668659
Education & Certifications
- MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Paluck accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Paluck has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Paluck. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Paluck.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Paluck, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Paluck appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.