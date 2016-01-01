Dr. Jamie Perugini, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Perugini is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jamie Perugini, DDS
Overview
Dr. Jamie Perugini, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Oak Creek, WI.
Locations
Oak Leaf Family Dental8907 S Howell Ave Ste 400, Oak Creek, WI 53154 Directions (414) 567-0440
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- DenteMax
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Jamie Perugini, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- Female
- 1114524493
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Perugini accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Perugini using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Perugini has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
