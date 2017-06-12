See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Los Angeles, CA
Dr. Jamie Polito, MD

Internal Medicine
4.2 (17)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Jamie Polito, MD

Dr. Jamie Polito, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Drexel University and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center, Torrance Memorial Medical Center and UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center.

Dr. Polito works at UCLA Health Internal Medicine in Los Angeles, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Polito's Office Locations

    UCLA Health Internal Medicine
    100 UCLA Medical Plz Ste 490, Los Angeles, CA 90024 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 206-8000
    Monday
    8:00am - 10:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 9:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 9:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 10:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    7:45am - 3:45pm
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
  • Torrance Memorial Medical Center
  • UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ratings & Reviews
4.2
Average provider rating
Based on 17 ratings
Patient Ratings (17)
5 Star
(12)
4 Star
(2)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(2)
Jun 12, 2017
Dr. Polito is an amazing, knowledgeable and caring physician. I highly recommend her.
Los Angeles, CA — Jun 12, 2017
About Dr. Jamie Polito, MD

  • Internal Medicine
Years of Experience
  • 18 years of experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1801942420
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • Drexel University
Board Certifications
  • Internal Medicine
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Jamie Polito, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Polito is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Polito has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Polito has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Polito works at UCLA Health Internal Medicine in Los Angeles, CA. View the full address on Dr. Polito’s profile.

17 patients have reviewed Dr. Polito. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Polito.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Polito, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Polito appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

