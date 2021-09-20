Dr. Jamie Puckett, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Puckett is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jamie Puckett, MD
Overview of Dr. Jamie Puckett, MD
Dr. Jamie Puckett, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Saint Peters, MO. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with Barnes-Jewish St. Peters Hospital, SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - Lake Saint Louis and SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - St. Charles.
Dr. Puckett works at
Dr. Puckett's Office Locations
-
1
Boonslick Medical Group, Inc201 Bjc Saint Peters Dr Ste 100, Saint Peters, MO 63376 Directions (636) 916-8200Monday9:00am - 4:30pmTuesday9:00am - 4:30pmWednesday9:00am - 4:30pmThursday9:00am - 4:30pmFriday9:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Barnes-Jewish St. Peters Hospital
- SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - Lake Saint Louis
- SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - St. Charles
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Puckett?
Dr. Puckett is wonderful. Very considerate and gentle to me as a female patient. He’s the best OB/GYN I’ve ever visited. Truly an expert in the field. Would recommend him to my grandma. Great man, great doctor.
About Dr. Jamie Puckett, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 28 years of experience
- English, French
- 1164420477
Education & Certifications
- St Johns Mercy Med Center
- University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Puckett has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Puckett accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Puckett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Puckett works at
Dr. Puckett speaks French.
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Puckett. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Puckett.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Puckett, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Puckett appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.