Overview of Dr. Jamie Resnik, MD

Dr. Jamie Resnik, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY and is affiliated with UCSD Medical Center - Hillcrest.



Dr. Resnik works at UCSD in San Diego, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Pap Smear and Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.