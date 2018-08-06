Dr. Jamie Resnik, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Resnik is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jamie Resnik, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jamie Resnik, MD
Dr. Jamie Resnik, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY and is affiliated with UCSD Medical Center - Hillcrest.
Dr. Resnik works at
Dr. Resnik's Office Locations
UC SAN DIEGO MEDICAL CENTER a HILLCREST200 W Arbor Dr, San Diego, CA 92103 Directions (858) 657-8745
UCSD Medical Offices South4168 Front St, San Diego, CA 92103 Directions (619) 543-6248
Hospital Affiliations
- UCSD Medical Center - Hillcrest
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Resnik is amazing! I switched to this practice after having a bad experience at IGO. She is so warm, relaxed, and helpful during the entire process. I barely ever had to wait, and loved the entire practice. Also, delivering at Jacobs is so great, such an incredible Hospital.
About Dr. Jamie Resnik, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1558310557
Education & Certifications
- U CA
- U CA
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY
