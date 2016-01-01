Dr. Schaefer has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jamie Schaefer, MD
Overview of Dr. Jamie Schaefer, MD
Dr. Jamie Schaefer, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in East Providence, RI. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Chiropractic Institute Of New York and is affiliated with Rhode Island Hospital.
Dr. Schaefer's Office Locations
- 1 950 Warren Ave Ste 302, East Providence, RI 02914 Directions (401) 444-6551
Pediatric Opththalmology Outpatient Services Coro Center1 Hoppin St Ste 202, Providence, RI 02903 Directions (401) 444-6551Tuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pm
Department of Anesthesia1 Medical Center Dr, Morgantown, WV 26506 Directions (304) 598-4820Thursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Rhode Island Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
About Dr. Jamie Schaefer, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 10 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Chiropractic Institute Of New York
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schaefer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schaefer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schaefer has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schaefer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schaefer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schaefer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.