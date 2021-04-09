See All Family Doctors in Fort Leavenworth, KS
Dr. Jamie Seidl, DO

Family Medicine
5.0 (1)
Overview

Dr. Jamie Seidl, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Fort Leavenworth, KS. 

Dr. Seidl works at Munson Army Health Center in Fort Leavenworth, KS with other offices in Mooresville, NC. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Munson Army Health Center
    550 Pope Ave, Fort Leavenworth, KS 66027 (913) 684-6000
  2. 2
    Novant Health Harbor Pointe OB GYN Langtree
    106 Langtree Village Dr Ste 200, Mooresville, NC 28117 (704) 384-7101

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Pre-Operative Evaluation
Wheelchair Evaluation
Cholesterol Screening
Pre-Operative Evaluation
Wheelchair Evaluation
Cholesterol Screening

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Pre-Operative Evaluation
Wheelchair Evaluation
Cholesterol Screening
Abdominal Pain
Acne
  • View other providers who treat Acne
ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test
Acute Pharyngitis
ADHD and-or ADD
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening
Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arrhythmia Screening
Arthritis
Asthma
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Back Pain
Bacteriuria Screening
Bedsores
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Blood Allergy Testing
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Boil
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Bone Density Scan
Breast Cancer Screening
Bronchitis
Bursitis
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Cancer Screening
Cardiovascular Stress Test
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Chest Pain Evaluation
Chlamydia Infection Screening
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Constipation
Contact Dermatitis
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Dementia Evaluation
Dementia or Depression Screening
Dermatitis
Detoxification Evaluation
Diabetes Screening
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Evaluation
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diarrhea
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Dipstick Urinalysis
Disability Evaluation
Dizziness
Drug Allergy Testing
Dual-Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry (DEXA) Scan
Dyslexia Assessment
Dyslipidemia
Echocardiography
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Esophagitis
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Fetal Cardiac Screening
Fever
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Fibromyalgia
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gastroparesis
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer
Genital Herpes
Geriatric Assessment
Gonorrhea Screening
Gout
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Headache
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Health Screening
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
HeartAware Online Risk Screening
Hepatitis A Screening
Hepatitis B Virus Screening
Hepatitis C Virus Screening
Hepatitis Screening
Hernia
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Herpes Simplex Infection
Herpes Simplex Screening
HIV Screening
Home Sleep Study
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypokalemia
Hypothyroidism
Immunization Administration
Impairment Rating Evaluation
Independent Educational Evaluation
Influenza (Flu)
Insomnia
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Joint Fluid Test
Joint Pain
Limb Cramp
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Lyme Disease Evaluation
Malaise and Fatigue
Mammography
McMurray's Test
Melanoma Screening
Memory Evaluation
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Mole Evaluation
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Muscle Weakness
Nausea
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Neurogenic Bladder
Obesity
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis Screening
Otitis Media
Outer Ear Infection
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Patch Testing
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pediatric Obesity
Pediatric Overweight
Perimenopause
Pharyngitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Plantar Fasciitis
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning
Pollen Allergy
Polyneuropathy
Pregnancy Test
Prostate Cancer Screening
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE)
Psychiatric Evaluation
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent
Psychological Evaluation
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Rapid Flu Test
Reflux Esophagitis
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening
Shortness of Breath
Sinus Bradycardia
Skin Screenings
Skin Testing and Screening
Skin Ulcer
Sleep Apnea
Spinal and Postural Screening
STD Screening
Strep Test
Symptomatic Menopause
Syphilis Screening
Thyroid Screening
Tobacco Use Disorder
Trichomoniasis Screening
Tuberculosis Screening
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Urine Pregnancy Test
Vaccination
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Vaginosis Screening
VAP Lipid Testing
Vertigo
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
Wellness Examination
Wheezing
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Worker's Compensation Evaluations
    Ratings & Reviews
    Apr 09, 2021
    I recently relocated from NH to the Mooresvillke area, I was still lucky to find Dr. Sieidl. He’s simply incredible. He is extremely thorough & takes the time to really listen. His follow through skills are exceptional. I’m so glad to call him my new, permanent PCP.
    Vickie Gaffney — Apr 09, 2021
    About Dr. Jamie Seidl, DO

    Specialties
    Family Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    English
    NPI Number
    1174964225
    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    Family Practice
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Seidl has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Seidl has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Seidl has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Seidl.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Seidl, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Seidl appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Jamie Seidl, DO?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

