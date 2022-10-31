Dr. Jamie Sledd, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sledd is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jamie Sledd, DDS
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jamie Sledd, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Eagan, MN. They graduated from MARQUETTE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY.
Dr. Sledd works at
Locations
Mosaic Dental - Eagan Valley4555 Erin Dr Ste 180, Eagan, MN 55122 Directions (651) 273-0830Monday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pm
Arbor Lakes Dental12000 Elm Creek Blvd N Ste 230, Maple Grove, MN 55369 Directions (651) 273-0830Monday6:30am - 4:00pmTuesday6:30am - 4:00pmWednesday6:30am - 4:00pmThursday6:30am - 4:00pmFriday7:00am - 4:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Careington International
- Cigna
- Dental Network of America
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
A great dentist! Personable, trustworthy, friendly, and above all she knows what she is doing and explains in detail for any questions you may have about your procedure. She was a referral by my Endodontist and I'm very happy with the services I have received from her and her staff.
About Dr. Jamie Sledd, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- Female
- 1265458996
Education & Certifications
- MARQUETTE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sledd has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sledd accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Sledd using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Sledd has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Sledd. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sledd.
