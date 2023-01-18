Dr. Jamie South, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. South is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jamie South, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jamie South, DO
Dr. Jamie South, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Bryan, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV NORTH TX HLTH SCI CTR COLL OF OSTEO MED.
Dr. South works at
Dr. South's Office Locations
-
1
Brazos Valley Womens Center PA2900 E 29th St Ste 300, Bryan, TX 77802 Directions (972) 436-9162
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. South?
She has been my Dr for many years! She has also delivered my grandsons and has taken care of both my daughters and daughter in law!! I absolutely love her! But like all good things… plan in advance because she is popular!
About Dr. Jamie South, DO
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1245467026
Education & Certifications
- Methodist Dallas Medical Center
- UNIV NORTH TX HLTH SCI CTR COLL OF OSTEO MED
- Southwestern University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. South has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. South accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. South has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. South works at
13 patients have reviewed Dr. South. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. South.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. South, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. South appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.