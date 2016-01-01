Dr. Jamie Swanson, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Swanson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jamie Swanson, DO is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Elkins Park, PA. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from LAKE ERIE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital.
Elkins Park Medical Associates8302 Old York Rd Ste A, Elkins Park, PA 19027 Directions (215) 885-8550
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Abington Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Independence Blue Cross
- Keystone Health Plan East
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Dr. Jamie Swanson, DO
- Geriatric Medicine
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1700049905
Education & Certifications
- Abington Jefferson Health
- LAKE ERIE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Dr. Swanson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Swanson accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna-HealthSpring, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Swanson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Swanson. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Swanson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Swanson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Swanson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.