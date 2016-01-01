Overview of Dr. Jamie Swanson, DO

Dr. Jamie Swanson, DO is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Elkins Park, PA. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from LAKE ERIE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital.



Dr. Swanson works at Elkins Park Medical Associates in Elkins Park, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna-HealthSpring as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.