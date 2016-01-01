Dr. Jamie Ullman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ullman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jamie Ullman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jamie Ullman, MD
Dr. Jamie Ullman, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Manhasset, NY. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University Of Medicine and Dentistry Of New Jersey / Robert Wood Johnson Med and is affiliated with Huntington Hospital.
Dr. Ullman works at
Dr. Ullman's Office Locations
-
1
Northwell Health Physician Partners Cardiology at Manhasset300 Community Dr, Manhasset, NY 11030 Directions (516) 562-4100Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Huntington Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ullman?
About Dr. Jamie Ullman, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1720033467
Education & Certifications
- Mt Sinai Sch Of Med, Neurological Surgery Mt Sinai Med Ctr, General Surgery
- Mt Sinai Sch Med
- University Of Medicine and Dentistry Of New Jersey / Robert Wood Johnson Med
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ullman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ullman accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ullman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ullman works at
Dr. Ullman has seen patients for Traumatic Brain Injury, Subdural Hemorrhage and Subarachnoid Hemorrhage, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ullman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Ullman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ullman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ullman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ullman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.