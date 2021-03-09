Dr. Jamie Wabich, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wabich is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jamie Wabich, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jamie Wabich, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Lake Forest, IL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Emory University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital.
Dr. Wabich works at
Locations
Northwestern Medical Group800 N Westmoreland Rd Ste 100, Lake Forest, IL 60045 Directions (847) 535-6083
Northwestern Medical Group - Glenview Outpatient Care Center2701 Patriot Blvd, Glenview, IL 60026 Directions (847) 535-6083
Northwestern Medicine Gastroenterology Grayslake Outpatient Center - Pavilion A1475 E Belvidere Rd Ste 301, Grayslake, IL 60030 Directions (847) 535-6083
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Illinois
- First Health
- Galaxy Health Network
- HAP Insurance
- HealthLink
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- HFN
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Meridian Health Plan
- MultiPlan
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Viant
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Wabich?
She is excellent! She is kind and caring. I went to her with a complicated problem which she quickly and efficiently diagnosed. I highly recommend her
About Dr. Jamie Wabich, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1427324425
Education & Certifications
- McGaw Medical Center of Northwestern Unversity
- Emory University School of Medicine
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wabich has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wabich accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wabich has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wabich works at
Dr. Wabich has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Gastritis and Abdominal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wabich on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Wabich. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wabich.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wabich, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wabich appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.