Overview

Dr. Jamie Wabich, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Lake Forest, IL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Emory University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital.



Dr. Wabich works at Northwestern Grayslake Outpatient Care Center in Lake Forest, IL with other offices in Glenview, IL and Grayslake, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Gastritis and Abdominal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.