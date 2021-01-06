Dr. Jamie Walters, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Walters is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jamie Walters, MD
Dr. Jamie Walters, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Towson, MD. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College Of Virginia and is affiliated with University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center.
Dr. Walters works at
Gastro Health - Towson7505 Osler Dr Ste 502, Towson, MD 21204 Directions (410) 296-4210
- University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Dr. Walters has been terrific in diagnosing an elusive esophageal problem. She's gone out of her way to work around my strange working hours and my upcoming move. She explains things well and is very down to earth. I'm really glad I was referred to her after my dissatisfaction with my previous GI doc of many years.
- Internal Medicine
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1093966897
- SHANDS HOSPITAL AT THE UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
- University of Pittsburgh Medical Center
- UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH MEDICAL CENTER
- Medical College Of Virginia
Dr. Walters has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Walters accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Walters has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Walters. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Walters.
