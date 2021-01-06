Overview

Dr. Jamie Walters, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Towson, MD. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College Of Virginia and is affiliated with University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center.



Dr. Walters works at Gastro Health in Towson, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.