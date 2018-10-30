Dr. Jamie Welshhans, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Welshhans is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jamie Welshhans, MD
Dr. Jamie Welshhans, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Bethesda North Hospital and Good Samaritan Hospital.
Trihealth Orthopedic and Sports Institute - Anderson (7794 Five Mile Road)7794 5 Mile Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45230 Directions (513) 246-7000
Good Samaritan Western Ridge6949 Good Samaritan Dr, Cincinnati, OH 45247 Directions (513) 246-7000
Good Samaritan Hospital375 Dixmyth Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45220 Directions (513) 862-2271
Anderson Rheumatology Inc7810 5 Mile Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45230 Directions (513) 246-7000
Hospital Affiliations
- Bethesda North Hospital
- Good Samaritan Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
In September 2018 Dr. Welshhans removed the superficial lobe of my parotid gland that contained a metastatic squamous cell carcinoma mass. The surgery could not have gone any better. I was very prepared for the surgery due to multiple consultations in person and over the phone with Dr. Welshhans. Leading up to and through the surgery my wife and I were impressed with her confidence and compassion. For this surgery she partnered with Dr. Kevin Shumrick. I am grateful for them and their staff!
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1972860237
- UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
