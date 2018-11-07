Dr. Hallman-Cooper has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jamika Hallman-Cooper, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jamika Hallman-Cooper, MD
Dr. Jamika Hallman-Cooper, MD is a Pediatric Neurology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Pediatric Neurology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from University of Rochester.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hallman-Cooper's Office Locations
- 1 1400 Tullie Rd NE Ste 420, Atlanta, GA 30329 Directions (404) 785-5437
Childrens Healthcare of Atlanta1001 Johnson Ferry Rd, Atlanta, GA 30342 Directions (404) 785-5252
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
After a misdiagnosis from another doctor, my child was diagnosed with MS by Dr. Hallman-Cooper. She is very thorough and gave excellent care and follow-up. She is also very responsive to calls and emails. I would definitely recommend her to others.
About Dr. Jamika Hallman-Cooper, MD
- Pediatric Neurology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1114116480
Education & Certifications
- University of Rochester
