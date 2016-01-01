Overview of Dr. Jamil Abdur-Rahman, MD

Dr. Jamil Abdur-Rahman, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Moline, IL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Rush Medical College and is affiliated with Vista Medical Center East.



Dr. Abdur-Rahman works at Unity Point Health Moline Campus in Moline, IL with other offices in Gurnee, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Colposcopy, Fetal Cardiac Monitoring and Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.