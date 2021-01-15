Overview of Dr. Jamil Ahmed, MD

Dr. Jamil Ahmed, MD is a Pulmonologist in Bridgeport, WV. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from MAIMONIDES UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with United Hospital Center.



Dr. Ahmed works at Jamil Ahmed MD in Bridgeport, WV with other offices in Fairmont, WV and Morgantown, WV. They frequently treat conditions like COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Wheezing and Shortness of Breath along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.