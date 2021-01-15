Dr. Jamil Ahmed, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ahmed is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jamil Ahmed, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Jamil Ahmed, MD is a Pulmonologist in Bridgeport, WV. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from MAIMONIDES UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with United Hospital Center.
Jamil Ahmed MD527 Medical Park Dr Ste 102, Bridgeport, WV 26330 Directions (304) 933-3816
- 2 1 Huntington Way Ste 100, Fairmont, WV 26554 Directions (304) 598-2801
Encompass Hlth Mountainview Bridgeport327 Medical Park Dr, Bridgeport, WV 26330 Directions (304) 933-3816
Mon Health Pulmonary Care1000 Mon Health Medical Park Dr Ste 1102, Morgantown, WV 26505 Directions (304) 598-2801
- United Hospital Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Yes, I had him as a Doctor when I was at UHC when I had the Covid Thank him for helping me pull through. I could not breathe my 02 was dropping
- Pulmonary Disease
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1801830385
- MAIMONIDES UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
