Dr. Jamil Ahmed, MD

Pulmonary Disease
3.2 (9)
Map Pin Small Bridgeport, WV
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Jamil Ahmed, MD

Dr. Jamil Ahmed, MD is a Pulmonologist in Bridgeport, WV. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from MAIMONIDES UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with United Hospital Center.

Dr. Ahmed works at Jamil Ahmed MD in Bridgeport, WV with other offices in Fairmont, WV and Morgantown, WV. They frequently treat conditions like COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Wheezing and Shortness of Breath along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Ahmed's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Jamil Ahmed MD
    527 Medical Park Dr Ste 102, Bridgeport, WV 26330 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (304) 933-3816
  2. 2
    1 Huntington Way Ste 100, Fairmont, WV 26554 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (304) 598-2801
  3. 3
    Encompass Hlth Mountainview Bridgeport
    327 Medical Park Dr, Bridgeport, WV 26330 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (304) 933-3816
  4. 4
    Mon Health Pulmonary Care
    1000 Mon Health Medical Park Dr Ste 1102, Morgantown, WV 26505 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (304) 598-2801

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • United Hospital Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Wheezing
Shortness of Breath
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Respiratory Management Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bronchoscopy Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Metastatic Respiratory System Cancer Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids) Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Asbestosis Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Bronchospasm Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Empyema
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Lung Neoplasms, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Pneumoconiosis and Pneumonopathy Chevron Icon
Respiratory Syncytial Virus Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Jan 15, 2021
    Yes, I had him as a Doctor when I was at UHC when I had the Covid Thank him for helping me pull through. I could not breathe my 02 was dropping
    Brenda — Jan 15, 2021
    About Dr. Jamil Ahmed, MD

    • Pulmonary Disease
    • 20 years of experience
    • English
    • 1801830385
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • MAIMONIDES UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
