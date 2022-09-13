See All Podiatrists in Hermitage, TN
Dr. Jamil Hossain, DPM Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Jamil Hossain, DPM

Podiatry
4.9 (60)
Map Pin Small Hermitage, TN
Accepting new patients
11 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Jamil Hossain, DPM

Dr. Jamil Hossain, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Hermitage, TN. They specialize in Podiatry, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Foot Surgery. They graduated from Temple University / Pennsylvania College of Podiatric Medicine|Temple University School of Podiatric Medicine - Philadelphia, PA and is affiliated with Tristar Horizon Medical Center, Tristar Stonecrest Medical Center, Tristar Summit Medical Center, Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital West and Tristar Centennial Medical Center.

Dr. Hossain works at Ankle and Foot Centers of America - Hermitage in Hermitage, TN with other offices in Franklin, TN and Lewisburg, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Dr. Hossain's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Ankle and Foot Centers of America - Hermitage
    5653 Frist Blvd Ste 339, Hermitage, TN 37076 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 994-1099
  2. 2
    Ankle and Foot Centers of America - Franklin
    1909 Mallory Ln Ste 100, Franklin, TN 37067 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (629) 219-7221
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  3. 3
    Ankle and Foot Centers of America - Lewisburg
    501 E Church St, Lewisburg, TN 37091 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 703-2371

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Tristar Horizon Medical Center
  • Tristar Stonecrest Medical Center
  • Tristar Summit Medical Center
  • Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital West
  • Tristar Centennial Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair Chevron Icon
Ankle Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Ankle Instability Chevron Icon
Arch Disorders Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Foot Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Bunionette Chevron Icon
Burning Feet Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Non-Healing Wounds Chevron Icon
Corn Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Corn
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot Chevron Icon
Diabetic Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ulcers Chevron Icon
Flat Foot Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Dislocation Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle DislocationTreatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Foot Callus Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Pain Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
High Arch Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Metatarsalgia Chevron Icon
Nail Diseases Chevron Icon
Nerve Diseases Chevron Icon
Nerve Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Tumors Chevron Icon
Neuromas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Neuromas
Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Paronychia Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Ulcer of Foot Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • American International Group (AIG)
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Bankers Life and Casualty
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Cigna-HealthSpring
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • HealthPartners
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Meritain Health
    • MultiPlan
    • PHCS
    • POMCO Group
    • The Great-West Life Assurance Company
    • Tricare
    • United Healthcare Community Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • UnitedHealthcare Plan of the River Valley
    • WellCare
    • Windsor Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 60 ratings
    Patient Ratings (60)
    5 Star
    (58)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Hossain?

    Sep 13, 2022
    The scheduling process isn't great, very poor. To speak with the office you need to go through central reservations or even if you want to speak to office staff. the system is terrible. Can loose patients if this is going to be consistance.
    Concern Patient — Sep 13, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Jamil Hossain, DPM
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Jamil Hossain, DPM?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Hossain to family and friends

    Dr. Hossain's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Hossain

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Jamil Hossain, DPM.

    About Dr. Jamil Hossain, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 11 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Bengali
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1225384209
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Hahnemann University Hospital - Philadelphia, PA
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Temple University / Pennsylvania College of Podiatric Medicine|Temple University School of Podiatric Medicine - Philadelphia, PA
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Foot Surgery and Reconstructive Rearfoot/Ankle Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jamil Hossain, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hossain is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hossain has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hossain has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    60 patients have reviewed Dr. Hossain. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hossain.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hossain, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hossain appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Jamil Hossain, DPM?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.