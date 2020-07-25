Dr. Jamil Malik, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Malik is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jamil Malik, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jamil Malik, MD
Dr. Jamil Malik, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Boerne, TX. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from Uniformed Services University of Health Sciences|USUHS F E HEBERT SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital Texsan, Methodist Heart Hospital and Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Malik's Office Locations
Methodist Physicians South Texas Cardiovascular Consultants - Boerne109 Falls Ct Ste 300, Boerne, TX 78006 Directions (830) 206-7376
Methodist Physicians South Texas Cardiovascular Consultants - San Antonio6800 W Interstate 10 Ste 350, San Antonio, TX 78201 Directions (210) 756-5094Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist Hospital Texsan
- Methodist Heart Hospital
- Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Very good visit. Dr Malik takes the time to analyze the situation
About Dr. Jamil Malik, MD
- Interventional Cardiology
- 28 years of experience
- English, Japanese
Education & Certifications
- Brooke Army Medical Center|University of Minnesota Medical Center
- Madigan Army Medical Center|Madigan Army Medical Center, Joint Base Lewis-McChord
- Uniformed Services University of Health Sciences|USUHS F E HEBERT SCH OF MED
- Interventional Cardiology
Dr. Malik has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Malik accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Malik has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Chest Pain and Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Malik on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Malik speaks Japanese.
49 patients have reviewed Dr. Malik. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Malik.
