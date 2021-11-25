Dr. Jamil Mohsin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mohsin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jamil Mohsin, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Jamil Mohsin, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from University Of Wisconsin Medical School and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital.
Heart & Vascular Center of North Houston18220 State Highway 249 Ste 350, Houston, TX 77070 Directions (832) 688-9479Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Heart and Vascular Center of North Houston11611 Spring Cypress Rd Ste B, Tomball, TX 77377 Directions (832) 688-9479Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital
I have been a patient for 7 years. He is the most competent Cardiologist of the 4 my family has been associated with. No nonsense, straight talker, takes the time to make sure you are fully aware of your heart health. Both his P.A.’s are top notch and well trained.
About Dr. Jamil Mohsin, MD
- Cardiology
- 24 years of experience
- English, Hindi, Spanish, Tagalog and Urdu
- 1134158074
Education & Certifications
- Allegheny General Hospital
- Med College of Wisconsin
- St Joseph's Hospital
- University Of Wisconsin Medical School
- University Of Wisconsin Milwaukee
- Interventional Cardiology
