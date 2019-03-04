Overview of Dr. Jamil Razzaq, DO

Dr. Jamil Razzaq, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Sun City West, AZ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY / ARIZONA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Banner Del E. Webb Medical Center.



Dr. Razzaq works at Banner Arizona Medical Clinic in Sun City West, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.