See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Gastonia, NC
Dr. Jamila Wade, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Jamila Wade, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients
11 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Jamila Wade, MD

Dr. Jamila Wade, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Gastonia, NC. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from NASSAU COUNTY BOCES SCHOOL OF PRACTICAL NURSING and is affiliated with Caromont Regional Medical Center.

They frequently treat conditions like Cervicitis, Abnormal Uterine Bleeding and Uterine Fibroids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Cleveland Clinic
Compare with other Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Michelle Kuznicki, MD
Dr. Michelle Kuznicki, MD
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. Roberto Vargas, MD
Dr. Roberto Vargas, MD
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. Lindsey Beffa, MD
Dr. Lindsey Beffa, MD
5.0 (2)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Cleveland Clinic.

Dr. Wade's Office Locations

  1. 1
    2680 Aberdeen Blvd Ste A, Gastonia, NC 28054 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 865-2229
  2. 2
    Caromont Regional Medical Center
    2525 Court Dr, Gastonia, NC 28054 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 834-3355
  3. 3
    Cmg-gaston Women's Health Care LLC
    620 Summit Crossing Pl Ste 108, Gastonia, NC 28054 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 865-2229
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:45pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:45pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:45pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:45pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:45pm
  4. 4
    Gaston Family Health Services Inc.
    1804 Davie Ave, Statesville, NC 28677 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 873-7250

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Caromont Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Cervicitis
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding
Uterine Fibroids
Cervicitis
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding
Uterine Fibroids

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
Fetal Ultrasound Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Mammography Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Rh Incompatibility Screening Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Urine Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Vaginosis Screening Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Open Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Vaginal Delivery and VBAC Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Wade?

    Jul 16, 2021
    I absolutely LOVE her. She listened to my concerns and found what my problem was that I was experiencing. I went to other DR offices in Shelby that never would do anything to find out what was causing my problems.
    Christy L — Jul 16, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Jamila Wade, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Jamila Wade, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Wade to family and friends

    Dr. Wade's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Wade

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Jamila Wade, MD.

    About Dr. Jamila Wade, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 11 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1316374747
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • NASSAU COUNTY BOCES SCHOOL OF PRACTICAL NURSING
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jamila Wade, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wade is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Wade has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wade has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Wade has seen patients for Cervicitis, Abnormal Uterine Bleeding and Uterine Fibroids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wade on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Wade. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wade.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wade, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wade appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Jamila Wade, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.