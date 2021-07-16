Dr. Jamila Wade, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wade is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jamila Wade, MD
Overview of Dr. Jamila Wade, MD
Dr. Jamila Wade, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Gastonia, NC. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from NASSAU COUNTY BOCES SCHOOL OF PRACTICAL NURSING and is affiliated with Caromont Regional Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Cervicitis, Abnormal Uterine Bleeding and Uterine Fibroids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wade's Office Locations
- 1 2680 Aberdeen Blvd Ste A, Gastonia, NC 28054 Directions (704) 865-2229
Caromont Regional Medical Center2525 Court Dr, Gastonia, NC 28054 Directions (704) 834-3355
Cmg-gaston Women's Health Care LLC620 Summit Crossing Pl Ste 108, Gastonia, NC 28054 Directions (704) 865-2229Monday8:30am - 4:45pmTuesday8:30am - 4:45pmWednesday8:30am - 4:45pmThursday8:30am - 4:45pmFriday8:30am - 4:45pm
Gaston Family Health Services Inc.1804 Davie Ave, Statesville, NC 28677 Directions (704) 873-7250
Hospital Affiliations
- Caromont Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I absolutely LOVE her. She listened to my concerns and found what my problem was that I was experiencing. I went to other DR offices in Shelby that never would do anything to find out what was causing my problems.
About Dr. Jamila Wade, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 11 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- NASSAU COUNTY BOCES SCHOOL OF PRACTICAL NURSING
