Overview of Dr. Jamile Shammo, MD

Dr. Jamile Shammo, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Hematology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Anatomic & Clinical Pathology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALEPPO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Rush Oak Park Hospital and Rush University Medical Center.



Dr. Shammo works at Consultants In Hematology in Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Myelodysplastic Syndromes, Anemia and Myeloproliferative Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.