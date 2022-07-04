Dr. Jamin Brahmbhatt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brahmbhatt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jamin Brahmbhatt, MD is an Urology Specialist in Clermont, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from BOSTON UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Orlando Health South Lake Hospital.
PUR Clinic - Orlando Health Medical Group Urology1920 Don Wickham Dr Ste 130, Clermont, FL 34711 Directions (352) 536-8761Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
The PUR Clinic - Personalized Urology & Robotics1900 Don Wickham Dr, Clermont, FL 34711 Directions (352) 536-8761
Hospital Affiliations
- Orlando Health South Lake Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Guardian
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I first meet Dr B 3 years ago. In that time period I have had 3 planned surgery with and 1 emergency surgery. I was at a other ED becauce of complications to a major surgery. DR B saw the image and results before the ED doctor even came Into see me. He called me to advice that I would to be moved and would need going into emergency surgery! his I office made all the arrangements to have me moved to SOUTH LAKE HOSPTIAL in Clermont. I will say this for me it was a hard time this was just one issue of many. He knows his job and is a amazing person. Thanks Keith
- Urology
- 16 years of experience
- English, Gujarati and Hindi
Education & Certifications
- University of Florida
- Urology Ut Memphis
- University of Tennessee / Memphis / College of Medicine & Surgery
- BOSTON UNIV SCH OF MED
- BOSTON UNIVERSITY
- Urology
Dr. Brahmbhatt has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brahmbhatt accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brahmbhatt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brahmbhatt has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Incontinence and Polyuria, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brahmbhatt on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Brahmbhatt speaks Gujarati and Hindi.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Brahmbhatt. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brahmbhatt.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brahmbhatt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brahmbhatt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.