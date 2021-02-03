Overview of Dr. Jamin Brown, MD

Dr. Jamin Brown, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Liverpool, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Upstate University Hospital.



Dr. Brown works at Retina Vitreous Surgeons Of Central New York Pc in Liverpool, NY with other offices in Watertown, NY, Vestal, NY and Syracuse, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Vitreous Hemorrhage, Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.