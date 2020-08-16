Dr. Jamison Jaffe, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jaffe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jamison Jaffe, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jamison Jaffe, DO
Dr. Jamison Jaffe, DO is an Urology Specialist in Langhorne, PA. They specialize in Urology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania and St. Mary Medical Center.
Dr. Jaffe's Office Locations
Comprehensive Urologic Specialists1203 Langhorne Newtown Rd Ste 336, Langhorne, PA 19047 Directions (215) 322-5042
Hospital Affiliations
- Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania
- St. Mary Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Delaware
- First Health
- Humana
- Keystone Health Plan East
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- PA Insurance Services
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
After moving to the area and having to find new doctors that I could trust, I was very successful finding a spectacular urologist, Dr. Jaffe. I was very spoiled and very concerned that I might not find the right doc for me. I was so wrong. I sincerely respect and trust all of Dr. Jaffe’s recommendations, referrals and assessments. He is as good as it gets. A+++
About Dr. Jamison Jaffe, DO
- Urology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1508966516
Education & Certifications
- Institut Mutualiste Montsouris
- Albert Einstein Medical Center
- Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine
- Pennsylvania State University
