Overview of Dr. Jamison Jaffe, DO

Dr. Jamison Jaffe, DO is an Urology Specialist in Langhorne, PA. They specialize in Urology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania and St. Mary Medical Center.



Dr. Jaffe works at Comprehensive Urologic Specialists in Langhorne, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Polyuria, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.