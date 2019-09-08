See All General Surgeons in Ypsilanti, MI
Super Profile

Dr. Jamokay Taylor, MD

General Surgery
4.6 (32)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Jamokay Taylor, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Ypsilanti, MI. They specialize in General Surgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Maryland School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Forest Health Medical Center.

Dr. Taylor works at Taylor Bariatric Institute in Ypsilanti, MI with other offices in Saginaw, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Obesity along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Cleveland Clinic
Locations

  1. 1
    Forest Health Medical Center
    135 S Prospect St, Ypsilanti, MI 48198 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (734) 547-4900
  2. 2
    Saginaw Office
    3995 Fashion Square Blvd Ste 6, Saginaw, MI 48603 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Forest Health Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don't haveenough data are indicated with "May Perform". We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Obesity
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Cholesterol Diseases
Obesity
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Cholesterol Diseases

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Diseases Chevron Icon
Degenerative Diseases Affecting Musculoskeletal System Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Gastric Banding, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Generalized Obesity Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Obesity Associated Asthma Chevron Icon
Obesity Due to Pro-Opiomelanocortin Deficiency Chevron Icon
Obesity Due to Prohormone Convertase-I Deficiency Chevron Icon
Obesity Hypoventilation Syndrome Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Weight Loss Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • Priority Health
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 32 ratings
    Patient Ratings (32)
    5 Star
    (28)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Sep 08, 2019
    My experience with Dr. Taylor was AMAZING. Dr. Taylor took great care of me. He is knowledgeable, professional and just a nice down to earth man. You can talk to him like a brother, I will always have deep respect for him and his staff. P.S. is Dr. Taylor married? ?? just a lovely man. L. Bunts
    Lisa Bunts — Sep 08, 2019
    Photo: Dr. Jamokay Taylor, MD
    About Dr. Jamokay Taylor, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1386621407
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Wayne State University-Department Of Surgery
    Medical Education
    • University Of Maryland School Of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Maryland Baltimore County
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jamokay Taylor, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Taylor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Taylor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Taylor has seen patients for Obesity, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Taylor on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    32 patients have reviewed Dr. Taylor. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Taylor.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Taylor, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Taylor appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

