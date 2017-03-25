Dr. Jamshid Maddahi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Maddahi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jamshid Maddahi, MD
Overview
Dr. Jamshid Maddahi, MD is a Nuclear Medicine Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They completed their residency with Advocate Il Masonic Med Center
Dr. Maddahi works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Los Angeles Cardiovascular Medical Group100 UCLA Medical Plz Ste 410, Los Angeles, CA 90024 Directions (310) 913-3422
Hospital Affiliations
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
- UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Health Net
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Maddahi?
Very intelligent. Takes all the time needed. Cares about patient. Gets things done quickly.
About Dr. Jamshid Maddahi, MD
- Nuclear Medicine
- English, Arabic
- 1154453769
Education & Certifications
- Advocate Il Masonic Med Center
- Nuclear Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Maddahi accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Maddahi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Maddahi works at
Dr. Maddahi speaks Arabic.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Maddahi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Maddahi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Maddahi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Maddahi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.