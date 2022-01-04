Overview

Dr. Jamshid Mian, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Rosedale, MD. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Greater Baltimore Medical Center.



Dr. Mian works at Mian Family Medicine in Rosedale, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.