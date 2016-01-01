Overview of Dr. Jamshid Mirzaei, MD

Dr. Jamshid Mirzaei, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Wheat Ridge, CO. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from MARICOPA COUNTY DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC HEALTH and is affiliated with Swedish Medical Center and OrthoColorado Hospital.



Dr. Mirzaei works at Sound Inpatient Physicians in Wheat Ridge, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.