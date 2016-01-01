Dr. Jamshid Mistry, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mistry is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jamshid Mistry, DO
Overview
Dr. Jamshid Mistry, DO is an Emergency Medicine Specialist in Riverside, CA.
Locations
1
Pacific Pulmonary Medical Group4234 Riverwalk Pkwy Ste 230, Riverside, CA 92505 Directions (951) 590-4801Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Riverside Community Hospital
- Kaiser Permanente San Jose Medical Center
- Saint Mary Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Jamshid Mistry, DO
- Emergency Medicine
- English
- 1770897266
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mistry has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mistry accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mistry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mistry has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mistry.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mistry, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mistry appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.